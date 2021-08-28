Ron DeSantis’ mask mandate ban is overturned by a judge, who claims the governor overstepped his authority.

On Friday, a judge overturned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ executive order prohibiting schools from imposing mask regulations, ruling that the governor had overstepped his authority by issuing the order.

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, DeSantis’ executive order left it up to a kid’s parents to decide whether or not their child should wear a mask to school. Judge John C. Cooper of Leon County Circuit Court sided with parents who filed a lawsuit alleging that the order was illegal.

After a three-day hearing and after at least ten Florida school boards voted against DeSantis’ order, Cooper declared the mask mandate ban was “without legal authority.”

Although DeSantis and his supporters claim that a new Florida law allows parents complete control over their children’s health care, Cooper points out that there are exceptions to the legislation when it comes to preserving the public’s health. Cooper noted that schools that impose mask mandates to prevent COVID-19 from spreading qualify for an exemption from the new law.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Government activities that are necessary to preserve public health and are reasonable and restricted in scope are exempted under the new Florida statute.

Individual rights are restricted by their influence on the rights of others, according to two Florida Supreme Court judgments from 1914 and 1939. Adults, for example, have the right to drink alcohol but not to drive while inebriated, he explained. He believes that people have the right to free expression, but not to harass or threaten others or to cry “fire” in a crowded theater.

Cooper explained, “We don’t have that right because exercising it in that way is detrimental or potentially harmful to other people.” He went on to say that the law is “full of examples of rights that are limited (where) the good of others would be harmed by those rights.”

DeSantis has dismissed the CDC’s masking suggestion as irrelevant to Florida, while Cooper listed a slew of Florida laws and rules governing health care in nursing homes, jails, and elsewhere that imply state decision-makers should give the CDC’s recommendations a lot of weight.

Santis’ directive has been defied by slightly more than half of the school districts. This is a condensed version of the information.