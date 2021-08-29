Ron DeSantis is being chastised by Anthony Fauci for wearing “Don’t Fauci My Florida” t-shirts.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, pushed back on Republican legislators’ political assaults on him, saying that “whoever is attacking me” is “simply the reflection of the politics of what should be a fundamentally public health problem.”

On CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, host Jake Tapper specifically asked Fauci about DeSantis, and apparel bearing the slogan “Don’t Fauci My Florida” began selling last month.

More than 5,000 Floridians have died of coronavirus in the six weeks after the governor’s reelection campaign launched the goods, according to Tapper. “How do you feel about the manner in which some of these governors and legislators are assaulting you?”

Fauci said he’s targeted because he’s “a visible person,” but that he’s only “articulating proper public health measures that are strongly advised by an agency, and that organization is the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.]”

“So they like to single out a certain individual because they can use that individual to personify political divisions, which is bad. All of that should be set aside,” Fauci said.

“We have an amazing situation in the United States that is killing people, killing us, and putting us in the hospital,” he continued. So, when you’re dealing with a public health problem, the kind of politicization you just said has no place.”

T-shirts and beverage coolers with the slogan “Don’t Fauci My Florida” are currently available for purchase on the “Friends of Ron DeSantis” website.

The governor’s official staff did not have any participation with the website, according to Helen Aguirre Ferre, executive director of the Republican Party of Florida.

“While this isn’t an official campaign website because Governor DeSantis hasn’t filed his re-election papers yet,” she said, “we see it as a terrific opportunity to have some lighthearted fun and offer his supporters a chance to feel even more connected to his message of keeping Florida free.”

DeSantis doubled down on his criticism of Fauci after encountering blowback for the goods in July.

“When people ask, ‘What did you do in Florida?’” says the author. DeSantis made a statement. “I respond quickly and emphatically: Florida chose freedom over Fauci-ism. I wasn’t going to let them get away with it. This is a condensed version of the information.