Ron DeSantis Gets a Fundraising Boost Despite Low Approval Ratings and Growing Recall Petition

After months of falling fundraising figures, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ PAC saw a bump in August amid mounting support for his departure from office.

According to data on the PAC’s website, DeSantis’ PAC, Friends of Ron DeSantis, raised more than $5 million in contributions last month from more than 8,400 donors. With the majority of his contributions living in Florida, DeSantis’ funding has vastly surpassed the Democrats seeking to challenge him for governor in 2022, despite facing criticism over his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The governor of Florida is embroiled in a legal dispute over his efforts to prevent schools from requiring students to wear masks in class. He has opposed demands to delegate decision-making to schools and to let municipal governments to impose mask and vaccine regulations.

Despite significant increases in cases and deaths, DeSantis has defended COVID-19, claiming that it is based on personal responsibility and a strategy to keep the state’s economy solvent. However, with the pandemic’s destruction reaching its highest point since it began last year, DeSantis’ approval rating is plummeting.

Voters are evenly split on DeSantis’ job performance, according to a Morning Consult poll issued on Thursday, with 48 percent approving and 48 percent disapproving. Since the end of June, approval has dropped 6 points while dissatisfaction has risen 8 points.

Regardless of a person’s political affiliation, the fall in approval was noted across the board. Independents grew the most disapproval of DeSantis, with a 13-point increase, followed by Republicans with a 5-point gain. Democrats have the highest disapproval rating, at 76 percent, up four points from the end of June.

While DeSantis has a lock on Republican voters, the survey suggests that Republicans alone may not be enough to grant him another term in office. DeSantis hasn’t said if he’ll seek re-election, and it’s probable he’s waiting to see if former President Donald Trump runs for president in 2024, since DeSantis is another top GOP possibility.

Despite the fact that there is just one Democrat in a statewide elected position in Florida, registered Democrats exceed registered Republicans. It’s. This is a condensed version of the information.