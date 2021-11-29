Ron DeSantis, Florida’s top draw for COVID-weary vacationers, has surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

Florida remained a popular vacation destination for Americans, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently stated that tourism in the state has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, according to the Associated Press.

Orlando and Miami are popular tourist destinations, with 32.5 million visitors in the state of Florida from July to September this year. According to DeSantis, this represents an increase in tourists compared to pre-pandemic 2019.

The United States’ borders reopened earlier this month, and the state expects an influx of overseas visitors. However, the impact of the novel COVID-19 omicron form on overseas travel is unknown.

“We started seeing bookings from Europe and South America the moment the borders and planes were restored in November,” said Milton Sgarbi, a vice president of 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami.

For the first time, Southwest and JetBlue airlines have extended services to Miami, and roughly 50 new hotels are expected to open in Florida by March.

During the holiday season, Orlando is as bustling as ever. In comparison to the 2019 holiday season, advanced bookings for Christmas and New Year are at over 95%.

“Our destination will have a strong holiday season,” said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando.

Orlando, the theme park capital of the world, is always busy during the tourist season, with major attractions like Disney’s 50th anniversary celebration, new attractions like Peppa Pig Theme Park, which opens in February, and a slew of new hotels.

“Looking ahead, bookings for January and February are three times higher than they were at this time last year,” Matej said.

According to Visit Florida, vacation rentals in Florida are trending over 42 percent higher than in 2019 until the end of the year, while domestic airline capacity is approximately 4 percent higher.

On travel websites and statewide, Miami is one of the most popular locations.

“We had bachelorette parties, reunions, and weddings virtually every weekend. They weren’t as enormous as they used to be, but they were still little weddings. We had three weddings last weekend “Sgarbi stated.

Despite the pandemic, leisure guests flocked to the high-end hotel in 2021. Normally, people perceive a balanced mix of business and pleasure, but he anticipates the opposite.