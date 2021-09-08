Ron DeSantis calls Joe Biden’s re-election bid in 2024 “nonsense,” according to a poll.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has dismissed talk of a presidential run, despite a recent survey showing that he would be easily defeated in a hypothetical 2024 matchup with Vice President Joe Biden.

DeSantis tried to debunk speculations of a White House run during a news appearance to promote the opening of a monoclonal antibody treatment center in St Cloud, Osceola County, telling reporters, “all the talk about me is totally contrived.”

On Tuesday, he remarked, “I simply do my job; you know, we work hard.” Clearly, our state has taken the lead on a number of issues, including this, and now other states are following suit.”

Before taking another question, he continued, “I hear all this stuff and honestly it’s rubbish, so I don’t really know what to say to the rumors.”

His remarks are unlikely to quell talk of a White House run in 2024, especially since he’ll be speaking at an event in Nebraska City on Sunday to celebrate agriculture alongside other potential GOP candidates.

According to Fox News, DeSantis will appear alongside former Vice President Mike Pence and Texas Senator Ted Cruz at an event hosted by Gov. Pete Ricketts at Arbor Lodge Historical Park.

DeSantis finished in second in a straw poll of Conservative Political Action Conference attendees in July, trailing former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination, however DeSantis came in top when Trump was not on the ballot.

DeSantis even topped Trump in a 2024 straw poll held at the Western Conservative Summit a month earlier, and Trump indicated in April that he would “absolutely” consider the Florida governor as his running mate.

However, according to an Emerson College poll released earlier this month, DeSantis would trail Biden significantly if he ran against the Democratic incumbent on the GOP ticket.

Voters predicted that Biden would defeat DeSantis by 12 percentage points in a series of hypothetical match-ups, 48 percent to 36 percent.

Meanwhile, according to a poll conducted on August 31 and September 1 with a 2.7 percent margin of error, Trump would win a Trump-Biden debate by a slim margin, 47 percent to 46 percent.

“Republicans want either Trump or a Trumpian,” according to the findings. This is a condensed version of the information.