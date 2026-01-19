Romanian Rescue Teams Face Record Winter Emergency Surge

Romania’s mountain rescue teams experienced an unprecedented wave of emergency calls on January 17-18, 2026, marking their busiest day of the winter season. A staggering 152 requests for assistance came in just 24 hours, leading to the rescue of 156 individuals from the country’s rugged mountain trails. The incident highlighted both the growing popularity of Romania’s winter tourism and the inherent risks associated with outdoor activities during the colder months.

Emergency Operations Across the Carpathians

The National Salvamont Dispatch was overwhelmed as teams across Romania responded to the spike in mountain incidents. Among the most affected regions, Brașov County reported the highest number of calls, with 31 incidents, followed by Sinaia with 16 and Brașov Municipality with 15. Other popular destinations such as Lupeni, Maramureș, and Sibiu also saw significant numbers of distress calls, illustrating the widespread appeal—and associated dangers—of the country’s mountain resorts.

In total, 156 people were rescued, with 53 requiring immediate medical attention. Emergency services, including the SAJ and SMURD ambulances, worked tirelessly to transport those injured to nearby hospitals. In one particularly severe case, a person had to be airlifted by a SMURD helicopter, emphasizing the critical nature of some rescues. The remaining individuals were returned safely to their families, demonstrating the teamwork between rescue crews and relatives in times of crisis.

Not all calls, however, were life-threatening. Sixty-one calls came from tourists seeking advice on mountain routes and safety, showing that many visitors remain mindful of their safety even during periods of high demand. This proactive behavior signals a growing awareness among adventurers about the importance of preparation and guidance in mountainous areas.

The surge in incidents appears to be linked to favorable weather conditions and a busy winter weekend, coinciding with school holidays. The popularity of mountain resorts like Brașov and Sinaia likely contributed to crowded slopes, which, without proper caution, can quickly lead to accidents.

Salvamont’s Appeal for Caution

As the number of incidents continues to rise, Salvamont Romania is urging the public to be more cautious. The organization’s message, echoed across local media, encourages responsible mountain activity to prevent further accidents. “Echipele Salvamont România vă îndeamnă la prudență și responsabilitate în derularea activităților montane,” reads a statement from the National Salvamont Dispatch, which translates to: “Salvamont Romania urges you to be prudent and responsible in conducting mountain activities.”

This record-breaking day serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of mountain exploration, where even seemingly minor lapses in judgment can result in serious consequences. The 61 non-emergency calls underscore that many people are still taking steps to ensure their safety before venturing out, but the sheer volume of urgent requests indicates that many others are not sufficiently prepared.

The operation involved multiple local Salvamont teams, with areas like Semenic and Bistrița-Năsăud also recording emergencies despite being less frequented by tourists. This wide-reaching network of rescue units—spanning from the Carpathian Mountains to the Apuseni range—proved vital in managing such a high number of incidents. The quick response from medical teams, including the use of helicopters for the most critical cases, was crucial in saving lives, particularly in challenging, hard-to-reach terrains.

The rising frequency of these emergencies reflects the rapid growth of winter tourism in Romania. As more people seek to enjoy the country’s natural beauty, the risks involved with mountain activities have become a pressing concern. Salvamont’s commitment to raising awareness, providing safety guidance, and responding swiftly to emergencies is more important than ever as Romania’s mountain destinations continue to draw both domestic and international visitors.