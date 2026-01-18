Romania Faces Disruptions as Extreme Cold Grips Railways

Romania’s rail network is grappling with severe winter conditions as temperatures across the country plunge to as low as -20°C, causing widespread disruptions. Between January 17 and 21, 2026, the national railway company, Compania Națională de Căi Ferate CFR SA, has been forced to implement urgent safety measures and prepare for significant delays in train services.

Emergency Measures Underway

The bitter cold has made rail travel particularly perilous. CFR SA has been working tirelessly to ensure that trains continue running, though the extreme frost is posing major challenges. As steel rails contract in freezing temperatures, there is an increased risk of mechanical issues, including cracks, which could affect the safety of train operations. Maintenance crews are on high alert, inspecting tracks regularly and carrying out rapid interventions when necessary.

In response to the freezing conditions, the railway company has activated additional systems, such as heating elements for switches to prevent them from freezing and halting train movement at critical junctions. Additionally, the overhead contact line installations, which provide power to electrified trains, are under constant monitoring, especially in the southeast where strong winds amplify the cold’s effects. While CFR SA has expressed a commitment to keeping the services running on schedule, passengers are being warned that delays are likely.

The cold snap has also prompted Romania’s Ministry of Health to issue guidelines aimed at protecting vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children, and individuals with chronic illnesses. These groups are at heightened risk of health complications from prolonged exposure to extreme cold, and the ministry is advising the public to limit outdoor activities and take extra precautions such as wearing warm clothing, including hats, gloves, and appropriate footwear. The ministry also recommends consuming a diet rich in proteins and fruits and avoiding alcohol.

As part of efforts to minimize health risks, health authorities are coordinating with local hospitals and ambulance services to ensure that sufficient medical support is available if needed. Extra intervention vehicles and personnel are on standby in case the cold causes an increase in medical emergencies.

Rail passengers are being advised to plan ahead, check travel schedules online, and remain patient. CFR SA has emphasized that, despite the best efforts of railway workers, the severe weather conditions could cause disruptions, and it is crucial for travelers to stay updated through official sources like the Train Schedule platform and station personnel.

With winter’s icy grip showing no sign of letting up, Romania’s rail network is undergoing one of its most challenging tests in years. The government and railway authorities are collaborating closely to manage the crisis and mitigate the impact on both travelers and the country’s vital transport infrastructure.