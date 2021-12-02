Romana Didulo, a QAnon influencer, was detained over alleged ‘Shoot To Kill’ Medics posts.

Canadian authorities have detained a QAnon celebrity and self-proclaimed “Queen of Canada” for reportedly urging her followers to “shoot to murder” health-care employees.

Romana Didulo, who has more than 70,000 Telegram members, was apprehended by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Victoria, British Columbia, according to Global News.

According to the news network, Didulo was served a search warrant on November 27 by a justice of the peace for the Victoria Court Registry.

Didulo said she had been served a warrant by officers from the police integrated national-security enforcement unit in a YouTube video posted on November 29 by an account called LadyDragon. She was subsequently transferred to Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to her.

Didulo alleged that mental health legislation had been “used [and]abused” by the authorities in a YouTube video seen by The Washington Newsday, and she was later released from detention.

Didulo further revealed that she was imprisoned because of Telegram posts encouraging people to assassinate doctors who gave the COVID-19 vaccine to young adults and children.

A representative for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police told Global News: “The RCMP will only acknowledge its investigation and the nature of any charges brought if an inquiry leads to criminal charges being laid. We are unable to confirm due to the aforementioned factors.” The Canadian Anti-Hate Network and the RCMP have been approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

Didulo wrote a “order” to Canada’s military in a November 24 Telegram post viewed by Global News to “shoot to kill anyone who tries to inject children under the age of 19 years old with coronavirus19 vaccinations/bioweapons or any other vaccines.”

Didulo’s Telegram tweets purport to be addressed to the Canadian armed services in her role as “Queen of Canada,” according to the Washington Newsday. These messages urge troops to follow her orders, which include seizing COVID-19 vaccines.

Didulo has also shared posts asking her “duck hunters” in the United States to enter Canada and seize important government facilities, as well as mass arrests of police, teachers, physicians, and others.

