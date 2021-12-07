Rohingya refugees are suing Meta for $150 billion, claiming that the company’s failure to ban hate speech led to genocide.

On Monday, Rohingya refugees sued Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms, alleging that the corporation failed to ban hate speech and misinformation that caused violence against the Muslim ethnic community.

The lawsuit claims that when Facebook was first utilized in Myanmar in 2011, it aided in the propagation of misinformation and hate speech, which “amounted to a substantial cause, and eventual perpetuation of, the Rohingya genocide.”

According to the lawsuit, Facebook’s algorithms amplified hate speech against the Rohingya people, and the company lacked enough moderators and fact-checkers to monitor information and even delete accounts and posts that incited violence.

The lawsuit claims that “the resulting Facebook-fueled anti-Rohingya prejudice inspired and allowed Myanmar’s military government to engage in an ethnic cleansing campaign against the Rohingya.”

UN human rights experts launched investigations into Facebook’s role in the Rohingya atrocities in 2018, and according to law firms, over 10,000 deaths and 150,000 incidences of physical violence against Rohingya people have been reported.

This is just one of many recent lawsuits filed against Meta Platforms, the parent corporation of social media. Many indictments against Facebook have accused the social media network of fomenting misinformation and political violence on its platform, as detailed in redacted internal papers obtained by news organizations such as The Associated Press.

In the United Kingdom, lawyers have announced their intention to pursue a similar legal action.

The legal claims from Rohingya refugees are being filed on behalf of anybody who escaped the violence or had a relative who died as a result of it anywhere in the globe.

Since 2017, the Rohingya, a Muslim ethnic group, have been forced to flee persecution and violence in Myanmar, with an estimated 1 million residing in refugee camps in Bangladesh. Approximately 10,000 people have arrived in the United States.

According to a complaint filed in California Superior Court for San Mateo County, Facebook came in Myanmar in 2011, allowing millions of inhabitants to use the internet for the first time. The lawsuit claims, however, that the business did nothing to warn people about the hazards of online misinformation and phony identities, which the military has used in its assault against the Rohingya.

