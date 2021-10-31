Roger Stone has threatened to run against Ron DeSantis as a result of his failure to conduct an election audit.

If Ron DeSantis refuses to conduct an audit of the state’s 2020 election results, Roger Stone stated this weekend that he may consider running for governor of Florida against him.

According to a social media post published on Twitter, Stone, a longtime ally and former adviser to Donald Trump, claimed he was considering running for government in Florida as a Libertarian candidate.

“I may be obliged to seek the Libertarian party nomination for governor of Florida in 2022 if Florida governor Ron DeSantis does not order an audit of the 2020 election to disclose the reality that there are over 1 million phantom votes on the Florida voter lists in the Sunshine state,” Stone said.

“I heard governor Ron DeSantis state that Florida had the most honest election in our history in 2020,” Stone wrote in a second post, “however I know for certain that there are 1 million ghost voters in the Florida voter registers.” These so-called ‘voters’ do not exist.” He went on to say, “Ron can kiss his arrogant Yalie a** goodbye.”

Roger has something to say about Desantis. pic.twitter.com/lolkQ9me6o Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) is a Twitter user. 31st of October, 2021 Stone’s comments come after DeSantis declared earlier this month that, despite mounting calls from some Republicans, Florida will not conduct an audit of the 2020 presidential election results.

Despite the fact that Trump won Florida by a large margin, some Republicans have requested that the results be reviewed due to unsubstantiated claims of widespread voting fraud across the country.

In a statement, Florida GOP state Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who sponsored a bill calling for the audit, said, “It’s not about margin of victory.” “The fact is that they want complete election results verification.” They want the votes to be reviewed by a third party.” DeSantis stated at a press conference on October 12 that the state does not intend to conduct an audit, citing that an automatic audit took place after the original vote.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, DeSantis said, "What we do in Florida is, there's an automatic pre- and post-election audit." "As a result, something has occurred. It was a resounding success.