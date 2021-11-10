Roger Stone has revealed that he had frozen his sperm for Laura Loomer.

On the social media network Gab, Stone, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, stated that the “freedom movement” needed “warriors.”

“Because I don’t have a biological heir and the freedom movement needs future soldiers,” Stone, 69, said on Facebook, “I am going to store some of my sperm in case Laura Loomer agrees to bear my child sometime in the future.”

A photo of the two at a pro-Trump rally with the 28-year-old activist’s arms around Stone was included in the post.

“What are we going to name the warrior baby @RogerJStoneJr?” Loomer, who is also notorious for pushing anti-Muslim conspiracy theories, replied.

“Here is a headline you will never see: ‘Laura Loomer declares her plan to bear Roger Stone’s baby invitro and convert to be a Methodist,” Stone wrote later.

Gab, which bills itself as a “free speech network,” has proven popular among conservatives who have been barred from using mainstream social media sites.

The Anti-Defamation League called Gab a “haven” for conspiracy theorists circulating false information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, the January 6 Capitol riot, and the 2020 presidential election in October.

People expressed their shock and disdain for Stone’s bizarre posts on Twitter, where they expressed their shock and disdain for his proposal for Loomer.

November 9, 2021 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast)

Icon of Star Wars In reaction to Stone’s remark, Mark Hamill just posted a puking emoji.

Josh Paul, a bassist, and Jane Lynch, an actress, both used the same emoji to express their reactions to Stone’s remark.

Molly Jong-Fast, an Atlantic journalist, retweeted Stone’s Gab post, mockingly adding, “Yeah, this is extremely usual.” Her tweet has received almost 10,000 likes.

Stone has been approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

— @HamillHimself (Mark Hamill) 10 November 2021 Last month, Stone indicated he would run for governor of Florida against Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis if the latter refuses to conduct an audit of the state’s 2020 election results.

“If Florida Governor Ron DeSantis does not order an investigation,” Stone wrote. This is a condensed version of the information.