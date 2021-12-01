Roe v. Wade: Where Does Each Supreme Court Justice Stand?

On Wednesday, the United States Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a case that is a direct challenge to the precedent set in the 1973 landmark case Roe v. Wade.

Jackson v. Dobbs The Women’s Health Organization addresses Mississippi’s near-total prohibition on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and petitions the Supreme Court to reverse Roe v. Wade.

By a 7-2 ruling in 1973, the court determined that abortion is a constitutional right. The 1992 case Planned Parenthood v. Casey confirmed this ruling, which might be overturned in Dobbs.

Although the nine justices hold opposing viewpoints on abortion, proponents of Roe v. Wade may assume their time has come because the court has a firm 6-3 conservative majority.

However, a majority does not guarantee that Roe will be reversed. Much will hinge on the justices’ willingness to defy long-standing precedent, which Chief Justice John Roberts has expressed reservations about.

However, the justices’ decisions in other abortion cases may provide insight into how they may address Dobbs on Wednesday. The nine justices’ positions on abortion are summarized below.

Chief John Roberts Justice Roberts belongs to the court’s conservative wing and has previously acted as a pivotal swing vote in abortion cases. In a few key cases, he has sided with the liberals.

He voted with the majority in 2007 to keep a prohibition on so-called partial-birth abortion in place. The Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act of 2003 was the subject of that litigation. In 2016, Roberts voted against the majority in a case that overturned Texas abortion restrictions.

The chief justice’s decisions have consistently erred on the side of precedent. He voted with the majority in 2020 to overturn a Louisiana statute that was nearly comparable to the Texas law the court reviewed in 2016, citing precedent.

Doctors who perform abortions in Texas and Louisiana were required by law to have admitting privileges at local hospitals.

Roberts may be hesitant to overturn the precedent set in Roe and upheld in Casey. Earlier this year, he voted with the liberals to issue a stay of Texas' six-week abortion restriction, despite the fact that the majority of the state's voters did not.