Rodolfo ‘Corky’ Gonzales: Who Was He? The Chicano Activist is honored in today’s Google Doodle.

Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales, a late Mexican American activist who was a key figure in the Chicano Civil Rights Movement, is the subject of today’s Google Doodle.

Gonzales and his family created the Escuela Tlatelolco Centro de Estudios on this day in 1970, making it the first private school in the United States to focus on Chicano/Mexican American cultural studies.

Gonzales was born on June 18, 1928, in Denver, Colorado, and grew up in a difficult eastside barrio during the Great Depression. He was nicknamed “Corky” for his exuberant nature.

He managed to graduate from high school at the age of 16 despite working in beet fields and other jobs during his early school years.

Gonzales, a fervent supporter of Chicano nationalism, formed the Crusade for Justice in the mid-1960s, an urban civil rights and cultural movement that gave job training and other benefits to the Chicago community while also protesting police brutality, racism, and employment discrimination.

He also organized high school walkouts and huge rallies against the Vietnam War in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Gonzales led a Chicano delegation in the Poor People’s March in Washington, D.C. in 1968, advocating for better housing, education, barrio-owned enterprises, and pueblo land restoration as part of his “Plan of the Barrio.” He also recommended founding an Aztlan Congress to carry out these objectives.

He also collaborated with Cesar Chavez, a fellow Mexican American activist who co-founded the National Farm Workers Association (NFWA) in 1965 and headed the farm labor movement.

He convened the first National Chicano Youth Liberation Conference in 1969 to foster greater unity among Chicano teenagers across the country and to encourage them to embrace their heritage and participate in the cultural revolution.

Gonzales was also a boxer who competed in the sport before dedicating his life to civil rights work. He enrolled in the University of Denver after graduating from high school with a strong interest in engineering.

However, after discovering the high cost of his schooling, he turned to boxing. The amateur boxer was a World Boxing Conference champion and was elected into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame in 1988 after competing 75 times as a featherweight fighter.

