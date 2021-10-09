Rodney’s age in Emmerdale has been revealed when he and Diane declare their love.

Rodney and Diane confirmed their reunion to Emmerdale fans, who were overjoyed.

Rodney and Diane were married before after meeting at a festival when she was 18 and he was 16.

Their first child, Bernice, was born in 1968 after they married in 1966.

Rodney, on the other hand, abandoned Bernice and Diane when she was five years old after having an affair with Diane’s sister Val.

Rodney and Diane have had a tumultuous relationship since Rodney’s arrival in Emmerdale in 2000, yet there has always been an underlying attraction between them.

Rodney, on the other hand, has launched a campaign to reclaim Diane in recent weeks.

However, everything came to a head this week when a tipsy Diane had a night of romance with Rodney and decided to let him move in while she was inebriated.

Diane appeared to regret her decision today, but she stumbled and twisted her ankle just as she was going to tell Rodney he couldn’t move in, leaving her at Rodney’s mercy.

While many are overjoyed that the two have reconnected, some have wondered how old Rodney is.

Rodney was born on December 12, 1949, according to his Emmerdale biography.

He will be 71 years old as a result of this.

Surprisingly, Patrick Mower, who plays Rodney, is 83 years old.