Rodents Eaten Away At A 5-Day-Old Baby’s Toes After Infant Is Dumped In Bushes

RA five-day-old baby girl was discovered abandoned in the bushes near an Indian town. Authorities reported Thursday that some rats had nibbled away at the child’s two toes on both legs.

The kid was saved by officials from Andhra Pradesh’s District Child Protection Unit of the Women Development and Child Welfare Department after they received information about the abandoned child, according to media site The Hindu.

The infant was rushed to the hospital, where physicians determined that the mouse attack had also resulted in an infection on her feet. The infant was eventually transferred to Vijayawada’s Old Government Hospital.

“Given the severity of the infection, five fingers should be removed to prevent infection spread,” pediatricians advised, according to The Hindu.

Authorities suspect the kid was abandoned by her unidentified mother.

Officials interviewed residents in the surrounding areas and discovered that no lady had given birth or was pregnant in the community. Authorities have initiated an inquiry following a complaint submitted with Pamarru police, according to Child Protection Officer Y. Johnson. It is unknown why the infant was abandoned near the bushes.

In India, particularly in rural regions, the desire for a male child frequently results in the abandonment of female infants. There have been several instances of newborn female infants being intentionally killed. The current incident is being investigated.

A 2-day-old baby girl was discovered in a sugarcane field last week with her umbilical cord still connected.

When the newborn infant was discovered in the state of Uttar Pradesh, she was covered with various injuries and insect bite marks.

“Villagers responded to an infant’s ceaseless cries by following the sound to a sugarcane estate. It is owned by a man named Naulakhram. He and his family successfully saved the infant “Jasvir Singh, a police officer, told The Times of India at the time. “We obtained information from Dial 112 and despatched a crew to the scene. The infant was transported to a district hospital.” Singh stated that the infant’s condition was critical when she was brought to the officers.