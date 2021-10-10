Rocket Junction in Liverpool is getting a makeover as part of a larger scheme.

There are a number of large-scale – and frequently contentious – roadworks projects now ongoing in Liverpool.

The Strand and Lime Street redevelopments – two of the city’s major gates – have been faced with criticism, delays, and a considerable deal of disturbance.

However, one transformational project that has yet to begin is the so-called Rocket Junction, a major route into Liverpool.

Message from a man to the parents of a 5-year-old child who approached him in Aldi

The M62 intersection with Queens Drive and Edge Lane is the city’s busiest, with over 100,000 vehicles passing through each day.

However, the council wants to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality in the area, and it announced preliminary plans last year that would overhaul the entire intersection.

The ambitious £120 million idea would see the Queens Drive overpass demolished and a new tunnel built to ferry motorists into the city.

The present signalized intersection would be altered to include a traffic signal controlled gyratory with through traffic on Queens Drive heading north or south.

The roundabout is designed in the shape of a ‘hamburger,’ with the main route passing through the center.

The council anticipates that the “Rocket Junction Upgrade” project will minimize traffic congestion while also improving the length and consistency of route times.

The design will also be created to increase pedestrian and cycling safety and connection while providing a more pleasant, greener environment for all users.

With the city focusing on strengthening its port and knowledge sector, the initiative is considered as crucial to Liverpool’s future economic development.

The last notable update on the plans came in August 2020, when the council’s cabinet approved officials procuring and awarding contracts for the delivery of a business case for the project, which would then be submitted to government in a bid for the cash needed for the system.

We haven’t heard anything since then.

Pat Maloney, a Childwall councillor, has been trying to gain an update on the proposal, which, if granted, will have a significant impact on his ward.

And it was a significant update. “The summary has come to an end.”