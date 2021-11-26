Rock salt, a typical de-icing agent, is dangerous to pets, according to a veterinarian.

A veterinarian in the United Kingdom has issued a warning to dog owners across the country about the dangers of ordinary de-icing chemicals like rock salt.

Rock salt, often known as road salt or grit, is a sodium chloride and grit mixture that is efficient at decreasing ice build-up on roadways during the winter months.

With temperatures swiftly dropping across the country and snow forecast in many areas, the popular de-icing treatment is likely to emerge on UK roads shortly – but pet owners should be aware that the product is toxic to dogs.

“Road salt may be quite dangerous to dogs, since it can irritate their skin, causing dryness, cracking, and even burns to their pads,” Dr Sean McCormack, head vet at tails.com, told TeamDogs.

“Even more worrisome for dogs is that they can consume the chemicals if they lick it off their paws or fur, which can be lethal.”

“Drooling, vomiting, diarrhoea, and a loss of appetite are all signs of salt poisoning.””

“In more extreme cases, it can lead to convulsions and possibly death,” he continued.

Dr. McCormack encouraged dog owners to wipe their pets’ paws after returning home from autumn and winter walks as a precaution.

Ingesting rock salt is especially harmful for dogs because it causes a high sodium concentration in the blood.

Dog owners should seek veterinary care right away if they fear their dog has ingested rock salt, rather than waiting for symptoms, which can take hours or even days to appear.

While there is no specific therapy for rock salt poisoning, giving your dog small amounts of fresh water at regular intervals will help alleviate the symptoms.

Dr. McCormack also mentioned a few other wintertime concerns, such as anti-freeze, a common de-icing agent.

“Antifreeze can cause harm to your dog’s kidneys, even after a modest amount has been swallowed,” he told TeamDogs.

“The harmful component in antifreeze is ethylene glycol, which has a sweet flavor that dogs like, so keep your dog away from any liquids spilling from your car and wipe them up as soon as possible.””

