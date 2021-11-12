Rochester is dealing with ‘unprecedented’ gun violence, with an increase of over 100 percent.

Mayor Lovely Warren issued a state of emergency on Friday in response to “record levels” of gun violence in Rochester, New York this year.

Gun violence in the city has increased by 95 percent in the last year, according to Warren’s directive. As of Monday, Rochester had reported 301 gunshot incidents this year, with 360 people injured.

Three more individuals were killed in Rochester on Thursday, raising the city’s total killings to 71 for the year.

Warren said she issued the order to “ensure greater resources are brought to bear with one clear goal: removing dangerous felons from our neighborhoods” in a joint statement with City Council Vice President Willie Lightfoot.

“These individuals have previously committed crimes, are wanted for additional crimes, and are most likely to be continuing the violence we see today,” according to the statement. “By taking this action, we are ensuring that we are doing everything possible to remove these violent criminals from our streets.” Governor Kathy Hochul of New York has also agreed to send extra officers from the New York State Police to Rochester to help battle gun crime.

Officials in Rochester are urging locals to contact law police if they notice any instances.

“What is going on is unbearable for all of us. The costs are, and have always been, excessive “According to Warren and Lightfoot.

The local state of emergency will go into effect on November 12 at 12:00 p.m.

In May 2020, during the Black Lives Matter rallies that gripped the city in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd, Warren issued a similar statement of emergency.

The judgment comes little over a week after the Supreme Court heard the first important Second Amendment case in a decade, in which advocates contended that New York’s gun licensing statute was unconstitutional.

If the ban is struck down by the court, which many legal experts believe is inevitable, more weapons will be on the streets of New York.

Due to a state statute requiring a person applying for a gun license to carry their handgun outside their home to demonstrate “proper cause,” only a limited proportion of New York residents have permission to carry firearms in public.

Despite the fact that the Supreme Court is not scheduled to rule until the spring, many people are waiting. This is a condensed version of the information.