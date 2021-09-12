Roberto Firmino’s ‘amazing’ rendition of the iconic song is a hit with Liverpool fans.

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino will miss today’s match against Leeds due to injury.

Indeed, before the international break, the Brazilian suffered a hamstring injury in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

However, the 29-year-old is staying busy, as his wife Larissa posted a video on her Instagram story on Saturday night.

Firmino was seen singing the cry “Allez Allez Allez” while playing the piano.

The viral video went viral, and Reds fans were quick to express their respect for the team’s No. 9.

“I never want Bobby to leave,” one supporter stated. When he’s on form, he’s my favorite player in the front three to watch. Firmino has been with Liverpool for a long time and is a club legend.”

“Get him on a duet with Jamie Webster on BOSS night!” wrote another.

“He sure loves the club,” one person said. “I hope we grant him a new contract.”

“I adore Firmino,” said another. I mean, how could you not? Aside from football, he’s a fantastic guy.”

In Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea during the international break, Firmino was pulled off just before halftime.

Despite benefiting from the international break, Firmino is unavailable for Leeds United and is expected to miss their Champions League match against AC Milan on Wednesday night.

Alisson Becker and Fabinho, though, are available after the Brazilian FA abandoned its appeal to FIFA to invoke the statutory five-day suspension for failing to report for international duty.