Roberto Firmino and Liverpool’s rant should humiliate Gabriel Agbonlahor, according to Jurgen Klopp.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor is the latest commentator to join in on the smear campaign against Liverpool.

Many Kopites will sympathize with his position given his comments about the Reds’ general lack of action in the transfer window.

Agbonlahor gave his opinion on Liverpool’s title chances this season when speaking on Talksport — three statements that are likely to set alarm bells ringing.

“They’ll be in a race, but I don’t think they’ll win it because they didn’t bring in another attacking player this transfer window,” he said.

“Firmino has a worse strike rate than I do, and that’s saying something. He’s now hurt.

“Ask any Liverpool supporter, and they’ll tell you the same thing. Ex-Liverpool players will tell you the same thing.”

Gabby, I’m sorry. Goals? Is it the most you can see? They’re certainly crucial for a forward and his club, but Roberto Firmino has long been known to provide so much more to Liverpool.

Gabriel Agbonlahor criticizes Roberto Firmino’s Liverpool move decision as “worse than mine.”

“I would feel incredibly humiliated if I had to acknowledge Bobby Firmino’s merits now,” Jurgen Klopp stated less than a year ago. Sorry, but I’m unable to assist these individuals. I can’t help them if they don’t see it. That’s the way things are.”

Klopp is unable to help Agbonlahor, so let’s see if some stats will help him understand.

Firmino’s selfless approach, combined with his deft agility in opponent penalty areas, allows Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to score significantly more goals than they would otherwise.

Salah and Mane have combined for a total of 19 goals, which is more than any of their other teammates have combined for.

Andy Robertson has 16 assists for the partnership, while Trent Alexander-Arnold has 14. It’s difficult to keep track of those kinds of numbers for each player.

Whether he’s assisting his teammates or not, Firmino has averaged seven Premier League assists each season since going to England, with no season having fewer than six.

His overall score is 42. “The summary has come to an end.”