Robert Santos, a Mexican American and the first person of color to lead the Census Bureau, has been confirmed by the Senate.

According to the Associated Press, the Senate approved Robert Santos as the new director of the United States Census Bureau on Thursday, making him the first person of color to manage the agency. Santos is a third-generation Mexican American statistician from San Antonio, as well as the former president of the American Statistical Association and the Urban Institute’s vice president and chief methodologist.

Santos, 66, will be in charge of the agency that oversees the once-decade census and other surveys that provide information on the population of the United States. He will also take over as the bureau prepares for the 2030 census and recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects.

During his confirmation hearing, Santos talked about his love of numbers and his desire to serve others, according to the Associated Press.

“Those opportunities gave me the conviction that I should pay it forward, and I’ve tried to do so every day of my life,” Santos said. “Data from the Census Bureau aids in the tying of us together in order to create a more perfect union. I am not a politician, despite the fact that this is a political viewpoint.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Santos’ predecessor, Steven Dillingham, left the bureau in January, in the middle of processing data for the 2020 census, after criticism that he was caving in to former President Donald Trump’s demand for citizenship data at the expense of data quality.

According to the Office of Inspector General, two Trump political appointees put significant pressure on bureau workers to figure out who was in the United States illegally using federal and state administrative records, and Dillingham, another Trump appointee, set a deadline for bureau statisticians to provide him with a technical report on the effort. A short time later, the endeavor to collect citizenship data was abandoned.

Dillingham indicated at the time that the events were a misunderstanding and that no laws or rules had been broken.

During Dillingham’s tenure, the Trump administration tried unsuccessfully to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census questionnaire and named a number of political appointees who statisticians and Democratic lawmakers feared would politicize the once-every-ten-year head count of all U.S. residents. Two decrees were also issued by the president, according to advocacy groups. This is a condensed version of the information.