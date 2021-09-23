Robert Fyfe, the star of Last of the Summer Wine, has died at the age of 90.

From 1985 until the acclaimed sitcom’s discontinuation in 2010, the actor, from Kirkcaldy, Fife, played the meek and dejected husband of battleaxe Pearl Sibshaw on TV.

Viewers knew him for his affair with Marina, a peroxide blonde, and his frequently futile attempts to hide their affair from his wife.

Curtis Brown, a talent agency, confirmed Fyfe’s death to the PA news agency.

His wife Diana passed away just a few weeks before he did, leaving three sons: Timothy, Nicholas, and Dominic.

Dr Finlay’s Casebook was Fyfe’s first job, and he went on to star in Coronation Street, Z Cars, Angels, The Onedin Line, Survivors, The Gentle Touch, and Monarch of the Glen.

He also appeared in The 51st State, Around the World in 80 Days, and Cloud Atlas, among other films.

Morris Bright, chairman of Elstree Studios, where Last Of The Summer Wine episodes were shot, paid tribute.

“Sad to learn Robert Fyfe has gone away at the age of 90,” he tweeted. We spent some really joyful evenings on location for Last of the Summer Wine in the late 1990s with the sweetest of people.”

Pearl Sibshaw’s actress Juliette Kaplan died of cancer in October 2019, while Marina’s actress Jean Fergusson died in November of the same year.