Robert F. Kennedy’s eldest son claims that considering Sirhan’s parole was a “grievous error.”

The son of slain senator Robert F. Kennedy reacted angrily to news that his father’s killer, Sirhan Sirhan, had been nominated for parole by the California Parole Board last week, claiming the decision was a grave error.

Sirhan, who murdered Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, is no longer a threat to society, according to the CPB, which took into account the 77-year-participation old’s in over 20 programs. Sirhan participates in anger management, Tai Chi, and Alcoholics Anonymous, among other things.

In a statement released Sunday, Joseph P. Kennedy II said, “Two commissioners of the 18-member California Parole Board made a tragic blunder last Friday in recommending the release of the man who murdered my father.” “I recognize that there are opposing viewpoints on whether or not to commute this killer’s sentence, including within my own family. Emotions and views, on the other hand, do not change facts or history.”

The board’s staff will evaluate the decision over the next four months. The governor will then have 30 days to decide whether or not to grant it, reverse it, or alter it.

“I hope the whole parole board will overturn the decision during the ongoing review period, and that, if presented with the option of releasing him, the California governor will keep him in jail to serve out his full life sentence,” Kennedy wrote.

Senator Robert F. Kennedy was the younger brother of President John F. Kennedy, who was slain in 1963. When RFK was assassinated at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles shortly after giving a victory speech in the crucial California primary, he was running for President of the United States of America. Five more people were hurt.

Joe Kennedy II is one of 11 children born to Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy, nine of whom are still living. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Douglas Kennedy, two of them, have stated that they support Sirhan’s release.

Joe Kennedy and five of his siblings declared their opposition to parole on Friday, vowing to fight it at every turn. Courtney Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Christopher G. Kennedy, Maxwell T. Kennedy, and Rory Kennedy were among those present.

“The prisoner murdered my father because he backed Israel,” Kennedy stated in a letter. This is a condensed version of the information.