Robert Califf’s appointment as FDA Commissioner, according to Joe Manchin, will ‘take us backwards, not forwards.’

Dr. Robert Califf’s recent nomination as Food and Drug Administration commissioner was opposed by West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, who said Califf would “lead us backwards, not ahead.”

Califf, a cardiologist and clinical trial expert, served as FDA commissioner during the final 11 months of President Barack Obama’s second term. In 2016, Manchin voted against his confirmation.

Califf previously served as deputy commissioner of the FDA’s medicinal goods and tobacco office, according to CNBC. He also spent 35 years as a researcher at Duke University, where he assisted in the design of studies for many of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies.

After leaving the government, he worked as a policy adviser for Google while continuing to work at Duke.

In a statement released Friday, Manchin called for a change in “the culture at the FDA” while opposing Califf’s appointment, according to The Associated Press.

The White House anticipates no problems as a result of Manchin’s opposition to Califf.

“We believe he is a qualified individual with the proper experience for this moment,” Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said.

“It is mission critical that we have a strong, independent hand to lead the FDA as it examines numerous consequential decisions concerning vaccine approvals and more,” President Joe Biden said in a statement announcing his decision.

If confirmed by the Senate, Califf will be in charge of decisions on COVID vaccines as well as a slew of other topics like electronic cigarette regulation and prescription drug effectiveness standards. He’d be the first FDA commissioner to serve a second term since the 1940s.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In 2016, there were considerable worries about Califf’s ties to the pharmaceutical business, but he was ultimately confirmed by a Senate vote of 89-4.

“Rob is a relatively safe option since he is well-known and well-respected in Washington,” said Wayne Pines, a former FDA assistant commissioner who has assisted several commissioners with their confirmation hearings. “FDA stakeholders will overwhelmingly endorse him.” COVID-19 vaccinations, medicines, and testing are all regulated by the FDA. That’s on top of its regular responsibilities, which include overseeing the regulation of a wide range of consumer goods and medications, including prescription drugs, medical devices, tobacco products, cosmetics, and the majority of foods.

