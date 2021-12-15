Robert Califf, Biden’s choice to lead the FDA, says the price of pharmaceuticals is “far too high.”

At a Senate hearing on Tuesday, President Joe Biden’s nominee for Food and Drug Administration Commissioner, Robert Califf, claimed the “price of medications is simply too high.”

During the hearing, Vermont independent Senator Bernie Sanders questioned Califf about his ties to drug firms and his pharmaceutical stock transactions. “How can you provide comfort to the American people when you have been so closely associated with the pharmaceutical industry?” Sanders asked.

“I completely agree with you. The cost of drugs in this nation is just too high “Califf retaliated.

If confirmed, Califf, who served as FDA commissioner until the end of the Obama administration, promised to work to make prescription drugs more affordable, use data to expedite the approval of COVID treatments and tests, conduct a full review of the agency’s opioid painkiller management, maintain the focus on tobacco regulation, and combat medical misinformation on social media.

He’s a cardiologist with ties to the pharmaceutical sector and university research institutions. Until he became FDA commissioner, he worked for nearly 35 years at Duke University, where he founded a contract research business that conducts studies for the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.

He has worked as a health policy adviser at Google since leaving the FDA, and he has served on the boards of directors or as an adviser to more than a half-dozen drug and biotech companies.

Califf stated that he is returning to the FDA because he is “a 70-year-old person with nothing to gain,” and that he is “a 70-year-old person with nothing to lose.” If confirmed, Califf will resign from all of his positions, according to a federal disclosure form.

Sanders indicated after the hearing that he would oppose Califf’s nomination. Senators Patty Murray of Washington, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, and Richard Burr of North Carolina, the top Republican senator, both said they would back him.

Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire questioned Califf on the need for the FDA to update opioid prescribing instructions to adequately reflect the danger of addiction.

The FDA has been strained for months by a tremendous pandemic workload, even as a series of scientific disagreements have tarnished its public image, notably the approval of a contentious Alzheimer’s medicine. The nomination of Califf. This is a condensed version of the information.