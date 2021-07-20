Robby Steinhardt, a Kansas basketball legend, has died at the age of 71.

Robby Steinhardt, a violinist and vocalist with the rock band Kansas, passed away at the age of 71.

Cindy Steinhardt, his wife, claimed her husband died on Saturday as a result of complications from pancreatitis, after being admitted to the hospital in May.

“We are absolutely devastated as our lives were about to begin a new adventure,” she posted on Facebook. Robby recently completed his debut solo album at Solar Studios, working with the brilliant music producer Michael Franklin.

“With a tour set to begin in August, Robby was ecstatic to be back on stage doing what he loved.

“I’ve always tried to share our life with you, but I ask that you respect our pain at this time.”

Steinhardt was a founding member of Kansas, a progressive rock band from the United States best known for the songs Carry On Wayward Son and Dust In The Wind.

From 1973 until 1982, and again from 1997 to 2006, he was a member of the group.

The band, which has sold over 15 million albums, paid tribute to Steinhardt on social media.

“The members of Kansas, past and present, wish to offer our greatest condolences on the passing of our bandmate and friend, Robby Steinhardt,” they added.

“Robby will live on in our hearts, brains, and music forever. What he gave to us as bandmates, to the fans who came to our shows, and to the sound of Kansas will be remembered forever.

“We adore him and will always miss him.”

Kansas continues to perform, with just Phil Ehart and Rich Williams remaining from the original lineup.