Robbie Williams’ advise for Liverpool students who want to pursue a career in music.

“Nobody is going to give it to you, so go and grab it,” Robbie Williams said, urging pupils to “create, create, create.”

The superstar was speaking when visiting Liverpool Music Academy (LMA), where he was a co-owner, to participate in some of the classes and provide crucial guidance to those studying at the media academy.

Williams told pupils during a Q&A session at the Royal Court Theatre: “Make, make, make, make, make, make, make, make, make, make We’re not muggles, we’re magicians, and we’re all creatives.” Mum, who was fighting for her life in a coma, had no idea her kid had been born. “All the stars you look up to have been on the same trip at some point,” Williams continued later.

“If not me, then who?” I used to think, but now it’s “If not you, then who?”

“There’s never been a better time to just get started and do it yourself – the tools, technology, and platforms are all available to let you do it all and get your content out there.”

“Nobody will hand it over to you, so go grab it.

“There was no left or right for me; all I had was this dead determination to achieve this.”

“You won’t always feel confident, but you can always be brave, so don’t underestimate your own abilities.

“Allow your passions to lead you and your delusions to propel you.”

Before visiting the media academy’s Metquarter to observe the students in action, Williams led students in a rendition of ‘Angels.’

“I fell in love with the LMA Choir back in the X Factor days and knew I had to be a part of this,” Williams added.

“The skill on display is tremendous, and I recognize myself in everyone of them.

“It’s inspiring to witness like-minded creatives in a safe environment where they can be themselves and be who they want to be.

“We want to encourage, love, and grow them so they can reach whatever goals they set for themselves.”

“We engage with Robbie on a weekly basis about the kids, their performances, and how we can assist their development and possibilities moving ahead up to and beyond graduation,” said Richard Wallace, co-founder and co-owner.

“I’m looking forward to coming to campus and getting my hands dirty.”

