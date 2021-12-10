‘Robbery in the Skies’: Democrats Resurrect Bill to Regulate Airline Bag and Family Seat Fees

As the United States prepares to enter the busiest travel season of the year, several Democrats in Congress are working to revive legislation that would regulate airline fees for checking bags, changing flights, and selecting specific seats for a family to sit together, which one senator dubbed “robbery in the skies.”

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey reintroduced the Forbidding Airlines from Imposing Ridiculous (FAIR) Fees Act, which would allow the Transportation Department to regulate the fees and require them to be “fair and proportional” to the expense placed on the airline to offer the service.

“Is it truly $100 extra for an airline to add one more suit bag? Certainly not, “According to Markey.

Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, who supports the bill’s reintroduction, branded the fees “robbery in the skies,” saying the airlines may collectively rob Americans because no one has ever stopped them, and this legislation is intended to do so.

“It has no economic justification. And, to be honest, there’s no moral basis for it “According to Blumenthal.

According to WWLP News, Markey claimed airlines produced nearly $110 billion in revenue in 2019, compared to about $22 billion in 2010.

Similar legislation have been offered in Congress before without success.

The bill also mandates that airlines waive fees for allowing youngsters under the age of 14 to travel with their families.

Bag checking fees, which start around $30 on average and brought airlines $5.8 billion in 2019, are expected to drop to $2.8 billion in 2020 because to travel restrictions caused by the pandemic, according to data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Levies, according to airlines, have kept tickets low for those who don’t want the services covered by the fees.

According to Carter Yang, a spokesman for the trade group Airlines for America, airlines “provide a diverse choice of air-travel options, allowing consumers the freedom to choose the services that best meet their specific requirements and interests.”

After the epidemic wreaked havoc on air travel last year, most U.S. airlines eliminated ticket-change fees.

Some customers were hesitant to schedule a flight because of the fines, which ranged from $100 to $200 for changing or canceling a domestic travel. This is a condensed version of the information.