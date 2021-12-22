Robbed a Bronx apartment while threatening residents with a gun by a man dressed as a UPS driver.

Pretending to be a UPS delivery guy, a man pushed his way into a Bronx apartment and looted it with the help of an accomplice while threatening the residents with a gun.

The suspect arrived at the doorstep of a Billingsley Terrace apartment in Morris Heights at 5 p.m. Monday, wearing a brown winter hat with “UPS” emblazoned on the front. According to the New York Post, he knocked on the door with a box in his hand. At the time, the unit was occupied by a 60-year-old home health aide, her 63-year-old retired husband, and their two grandchildren, ages 8 and 5.

The suspect knocked on another door in the building before turning to the victims’ apartment, according to Daury, the couple’s 30-year-old son and the children’s uncle.

“They stated a name that my mother didn’t recognize, so she cracked the door, and when they noticed my mother’s age, they just pushed in,” Daury told the source. “First he rushed her with the box, then he rushed her with the rifle.” The man scared the family, telling them he had a gun inside the package, according to authorities. According to the report, his accomplice soon joined him in the flat and ordered the couple and their grandchildren to bound themselves using zip ties.

One of the robbers reportedly added, “Don’t say anything, don’t do anything so we can get done swiftly.”

Louis Vallerio, the grandfather, described the traumatic moments of the theft on Tuesday, saying, “The children, they were screaming.” “They screamed the entire time.” He also mentioned how upsetting the episode was for the children. “They didn’t get any sleep the night before.” My 8-year-old grandson is currently enrolled in school. My granddaughter, who is five years old, is staying with her father’s family. They’re terrified.” Vallerio further stated that the two suspects worked together as a “team.” One walked around plundering the residence while the other kept an eye on the family members.

According to authorities, the suspects took two iPhones, an iPad, and some personal documents. They also managed to make off with $7,500 in cash after stealing a safe and a child’s piggy bank.

The money in the piggy bank, according to Daury, was intended for his 10-year-old daughter. “It’s where I save the money for her,” he explained, adding that the criminals also took his mother’s savings.

“They took my parents’ money,” says the narrator. My mother was putting money aside. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.