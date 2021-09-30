Rob Brydon delivers a heartfelt birthday wish from an autistic youngster.

On Wednesday night, Rob Brydon took the time to respond to a father’s plea on Twitter to wish his kid a happy birthday (September 29).

In a post on Twitter, Twitter user Kev Harrison ( @kevharrison_ ) disclosed that his son Daniel is autistic and has no friends, and he asked Twitter users to wish him a happy birthday.

“Daniel’s my son,” Mr Harrison tweeted alongside a photo of his son. Autistic to the core. There isn’t a single friend. Today is his birthday. He mentioned in his ECHP that he wanted to learn to drive and make friends. Please send him greetings on his special day. Please make an effort to show him that you care. Please spread the word.”

A second photograph of Daniel’s education, health, and care plan (below) was also included in the tweet, in which the boy had put his two requests.

Within the first 24 hours, the tweet had gone ‘viral,’ receiving over 40,000 responses. Brydon was one of many who responded, and he referenced the tweet in a message of his own.

“Congratulations on your birthday, Daniel!” I wish you a happy and healthy day. He wrote, “Sending you lots of love X.”