Roald Dahl wrote a letter to a student seeking guidance on children’s books that were auctioned off.

A handwritten letter by children’s author Roald Dahl revealing his secrets to successful storytelling has sold at auction for more than £2,000 to a UK buyer.

Hansons Auctioneers in Derbyshire sold the letter, dated August 2 1989, in which the writer expresses his dissatisfaction with his own work and his desire to encourage children to read.

It was given a suggested price of £500-£800, but it sold for £2,200 to a buyer in the United Kingdom.

Christine Wotton, a librarian, claimed she wrote to Mr Dahl “speculatively” when she was a 20-year-old student studying literature and linguistics in the late 1980s.

“Never shield children from the world… the ‘content’ of any children’s book is of little relevance other than that it enthrals the child – and therefore teaches or seduces him or her to ‘like’ books and to become a fit reader – which is crucial if that child is to amount to anything in later life.

“In later life, the book-reading youngster will always outperform the non-book-reading child. In these texts, there are extremely few messages.

“Their sole purpose is to develop the child into a book reader.

“Damn it all, most of them are pure fantasy.” Matilda, have you read the most recent one?

“It appears to have shattered every sales record in hardcover publishing history.”

It was auctioned at Bishton Hall in Staffordshire by Hansons, a specialist library auction house.

“I believe this was a case of Charlie and the fantastic auction factory,” said Charles Hanson, proprietor of Hansons Auctioneers.

“Dahl was a very talented man who will be sorely missed. Nonetheless, because to his numerous writings and the films that they inspired, his remarkable imagination lives on.

“We’re pleased for our customer, but not surprised, that this letter performed well.

“For decades, Dahl’s work has provided enormous delight to people all throughout the world. It has also aided a large number of children in learning to read and appreciate books.”