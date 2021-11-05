River of Light 2021 is the last chance to witness it on Liverpool’s waterfront.

The River of Light, which has been dazzling visitors on Liverpool’s waterfront for the past two weeks, is now coming to an end.

Hundreds of people have visited the outdoor lit path, which features 12 installations that bring this year’s theme, Rhythm of the Light, to life.

Each work of art, which incorporates dazzling lights, sound effects, and music, is inspired by the interplay between the city, music, and light.

Liverpool 2021 River of Light: Route, Dates, and Things to See

This is your last chance to view the artwork on show, which was created by a variety of artists. This contains Lucid Creates’ Dance Together, The Kazimier’s Fly By Night, Jen Lewin’s The Pool, Squidsoup’s Wave, Chila Kumari Singh Burman’s Liverpool Love of My Life, and Sans Facon’s Limelight: Saturday Night.

Rob Jensen and Warren Trezevant’s Sonic Runway, Sans Facon’s Iconic Site, Squidsoup’s Nova, Pastle Castles and The Kazimier’s Spriteworks, Amigo & Amigo’s Trumpet Flowers, and Kleurbleur’s Light Piano presented by Light Art Collection round out the lineup.

This year’s River of Light is coming to an end on November 7, so there are only a few nights left to see it.

River of Light is a free event that takes place on the riverside every evening from 5pm to 9pm.