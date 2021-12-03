River Island’s ‘beautiful’ £48 festive jumpers are’so sophisticated,’ according to customers.

River Island customers were ecstatic when they saw the “classy” and “beautiful” holiday outfits.

For its vast choice of on-trend apparel, shoes, accessories, and more, the high street favorite is well-known and appreciated.

River Island, like many other stores, uses social media to keep customers informed about new stock and product launches.

Shoppers at Marks & Spencer are ‘hooked’ on a ‘wonderful’ tin of holiday treats.

Many fashionistas are on the lookout for festive additions to their wardrobes now that the holiday season has officially begun.

Each December, the Christmas jumper is a strong favorite, with some consumers anxious to find one that looks the part while still being stylish.

Instagram

River Island uploaded a shot of its diamante fringe roll neck jumper with its 2.4 million Instagram followers.

The £48 long sleeve jumper has a roll collar, ribbed trim, and diamante fringe decoration over the shoulders. It comes in two colors: black and navy blue.

River Island simply captioned a flatlay shot of the sweaters, “December [hands shaking emoji]an excuse to wear christmassy jumpers everyday.”

The sweaters received a lot of likes on the famous social media network.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Well, I think these lovely jumpers should come home and live with me,” Annabelle replied.

“I adore these!” Phoebe exclaimed. They’re elegant and festive at the same time. I’m in desperate need.” “A new addition to your winter jumper wardrobe?” River Island responded after Louise tweeted a stream of heart eye emojis. Other shoppers used hashtags to alert their friends to the post.

River Island’s diamante fringe roll neck jumper is available for purchase on their website.