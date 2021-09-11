River Island customers were taken aback by the ‘too cute’ soft touch footwear.

After seeing a ‘beautiful’ pair of sandals online, River Island customers were smitten.

As the seasons change, buyers are looking for items that can transition from summer to autumn at a moment’s notice.

River Island uses social media to keep its customers informed about new clothing lines, goods, and inventories, and a recent Instagram post sparked a stir online.

Customers ‘require’ Primark’s ‘fashionable’ £15 dawn jumper.

This week, the retailer released a shot of its new cream double-strapped sandals, which will be available shortly, on Instagram, and customers are going crazy.

“Soft touch #StayingInIsOut #ImWearingRI #LinkInbio to shop,” River Island added below the post. “Shoes are on their way.”

Instagram

On the famous social media platform, the shot has received over 1,800 likes. Shoppers shared their thoughts in the comments area beneath the image, with one person saying, “So cute.”

“Lovely love these,” commented another, and “Too cute” was written by a third.

“These are a little bit of me,” a fourth shopper remarked.

“Want!” exclaimed a fifth. “I want!!!!” wrote another.

The new River Island sandals are slated for release in the near future.

River Island is available to purchase online.