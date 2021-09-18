River Island customers were taken aback by the bright color of the £42 purse, which was described as “beautiful.”

After seeing the color of River Island’s “beautiful” new bag on social media, many are admiring it.

River Island is known for using social media to keep customers informed about new clothing lines, goods, and stock, and a recent Instagram post generated quite a commotion.

Customers couldn’t take their eyes off the retailer’s Green RI Monogram Embossed Shopper Bag when it was shared on social media.

On Instagram, the post received over 1,800 likes, and shoppers promptly expressed their opinions in the comments area.

Many consumers praised the item and claimed to “need” it beneath the post, which displayed the bag and its matching handbag.

One shopper said in the comments, “Omg I [love emoji]this.” “The color.”

“Love the green!! X,” remarked another. “I’m green with jealousy,” said a third.

“The green is everything,” said a fourth.

“Gorgeous!” exclaimed a fifth.

“I adore this bag,” wrote another.

The Green RI Monogram Embossed Shopper Bag by River Island costs £42 and can be purchased on the retailer’s website.

