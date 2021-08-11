River Island customers were taken aback by a £20 outfit that was described as “beautiful” and “very summery.”

After seeing it online, River Island customers are infatuated with a ‘beautiful’ £20 midi dress.

Many customers are anxious to get their hands on lighter, more colorful apparel now that summer has arrived.

River Island uses social media to keep its customers informed about new clothing lines, goods, and inventories, and a recent Instagram post sparked a stir online.

Customers at Marks & Spencer are swooning over Colin the Caterpillar’s dessert, which is described as “food nirvana.”

This week, the retailer uploaded a photo of its Coral Broderie Mini Dress on social media, and it has gone viral. The outfit costs £20 and is on sale for £60.

Instagram

River Island captioned the shot, “We’ll have a peach of this.”

In the comments section beneath the picture, shoppers expressed their opinions, with one person saying, “It’s amazing.”

“What a wonderful dress,” observed a second, and “This is lovely,” wrote a third.

“So summery,” said a fourth.

“I love this,” commented a fifth.

The Coral Broderie Mini Dress from River Island costs £20.

You can find a River Island store near you here, or buy the dress online here.