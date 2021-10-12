River Island customers eager to get their hands on the’must have’ £140 borg coat.

After seeing it online, River Island customers have fallen in love with a new coat.

Many consumers are ready to add some autumn must-haves to their wardrobes now that the colder weather has arrived.

River Island uses social media to keep its customers informed about new clothing lines, goods, and inventories, and a recent Instagram post sparked a stir online.

This week, the business posted a shot of its £140 Black & White RI Studio Borg Coat online, and customers have said they “need” it.

“Check her out!” River Island wrote beside the photo. #ImWearingRI #LinkInBio to shop @vanessarose

The article rapidly gathered up over 2,600 likes, and many shoppers chimed in with their ideas in the comments area.

One shopper wrote: “Absolute LOVEEE” in the comments, while another wrote: “Love this coat.”

“I’m in love with this coat,” said a third.

“This is absolutely a must have,” wrote a fourth consumer.

“I’m in love with this coat!” remarked a fifth. “I need to see it,” said a sixth.

“Adore love love,” wrote another.

The £140 RI Studio Borg Coat in Black & White depicted in the photo is now available on the River Island website.