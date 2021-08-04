River Island customers are swooning over a £55 dress that is described as “elegant.”

After seeing it online, River Island customers are infatuated with a ‘wonderful’ £55 midi dress.

Many customers are anxious to get their hands on lighter, more colorful apparel now that summer has arrived.

River Island uses social media to keep its customers informed about new clothing lines, goods, and inventories, and a recent Instagram post sparked a stir online.

ONE, a designer retailer, is building a new store in Liverpool.

This week, the merchant uploaded a photo of its Brown Ruffle Animal Print V Neck Midi Dress on social media, and it has gone viral. The garment is £55 in price.

Instagram

River Island captioned the shot, which was initially uploaded by Carys (@caryslouisebrandon), “Feeling ferocious.”

Shoppers offered their thoughts in the comments area beneath the image, with one person saying, “Ooh adore this.”

Another said, “Beautiful,” while a third added, “Literally my favorite dress.”

“Love those sleeves and print,” said a fourth shopper.

“It’s very chic,” said another.

The Brown Ruffle Animal Print V Neck Midi Dress from River Island costs £55.

You can find a River Island store near you here, or buy the dress online here.