River Island customers are ‘obsessed’ with the ‘stunning’ vivid color. Shirt for £36

After seeing it on social media, River Island customers are complimenting the color of the brand’s “beautiful” new shirt.

River Island is known for using social media to keep customers informed about new clothing lines, goods, and stock, and a recent Instagram post generated quite a commotion.

Customers couldn’t take their eyes off the retailer’s Green Twist Front Shirt when it was shared on social media.

Primark’s ‘adorable’ Top consumers seek pastel tops in “every color” for £11.

On Instagram, the shot received over 7,000 likes, and shoppers promptly expressed their opinions in the comments area.

Many shoppers beneath the sign admired the shirt’s brilliant color and claimed to “need” it.

Instagram

One consumer wrote, “In loveeee with the shirt!!” in the comments section. “This color,” wrote a second.

“Amazingggg,” exclaimed a third.

“Love the color,” said a fourth shopper, and “OBSESSED” said a fifth.

“The green is stunning,” wrote a sixth.

“Neeeeed,” said another.

The Green Twist Front Shirt from River Island costs £36 and comes in beige, black, and purple.

The shirt is available for purchase here.