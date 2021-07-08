River Island customers are enthralled by a ‘beautiful’ green checkered suit discovered on Instagram.

A “beautiful” checkered suit posted on social media has River Island customers admiring it.

Many individuals are enthusiastically preparing their bottomless brunch clothes now that the sun is hopefully on its way back.

River Island uses social media to keep its customers informed about new clothing lines, goods, and inventories, and a recent Instagram post sparked a stir online.

Customers couldn’t keep their gaze away from the retailer’s new green checkered outfit, which features the Green Edge to Edge Boucle Blazer and Green Boucle Fringe Shorts.

On the famous social media platform, the photographs have received over 2,700 likes.

In the comments area, shoppers expressed their opinions, with one individual commenting, “Love this.”

A third wrote, “Gorgeous,” while a second said, “Ok, I need.”

“I bought this blazer like it didn’t know there woz shorts to match,” a fourth consumer added.

“OBSESSED” was written by a fifth person, while “LOVING THIS!” was written by a sixth.

“Is it too early to shop for paddies [sic]day?” one joked.

The Green Boucle Fringe Shorts are £36 and the Green Edge to Edge Boucle Blazer is £75 at River Island.

The green short sleeve ‘Mon Amour’ t-shirt, which is also shown in the photo, costs £22.

The entire ensemble is available for purchase on the River Island website.

