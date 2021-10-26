River Island customers are enamored with the £50 thick boots that are described as “beautiful.”

River Island has the right chunky boots for this autumn and winter.

The high-street store is recognized for its high-quality, fashionable clothes and footwear, which includes a selection of boots that are ideal for this season.

Many consumers want to get their hands on River Island’s latest pair of boots, which appear beautiful but functional.

New Look customers rave about the ‘luscious’ £22 checkered smock dress that they ‘require.’

The monogram RI logo is printed all over the brown and black sneaker, which costs £50.

The boots have a side zip closing with a lace up accent and a hefty rubber sole, making them ideal for pairing with jeans and a warm coat on days out this autumn/winter.

‘Her autumn re-boot,’ River Island captioned an image of the boots on Facebook.

Shoppers admired the boots and tagged their friends in the picture, which earned nearly 400 likes and over 70 comments.

“These boots are lovely,” Amy commented, tagging her pal with the heart eye emoji.

“I really like these,” Helen said.

Lauren commented on a friend’s post, “These remind me of you!!”

“Ooh, I like these,” Kristen said.

Laura simply said “OMG” and added the heart eye emoji.

The boots are now available for £50 online and are available in sizes 2 to 9. (UK).