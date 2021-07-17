River Island customers are enamored with a £36 shirt with a “collar of dreams.”

After seeing it on social media, River Island customers are complimenting its “beautiful” new shirt.

Many people are enthusiastically preparing their summer wardrobes now that the heatwave has returned.

River Island uses social media to keep its customers informed about new clothing lines, goods, and inventories, and a recent Instagram post sparked a stir online.

Customers couldn’t take their eyes off the retailer’s Pink Frill Neck Long Sleeve Shirt when it was shared on social media.

On Instagram, the post received over 4,300 likes, and shoppers promptly expressed their opinions in the comments area.

“That’s really pretty,” one user commented beneath the photo, which also included River Island’s Women’s Denim Boyfriend Shorts.

Another added, “Absolute Purchase,” while a third said, “Love this.”

“Oh hey collar of dreams,” said a fourth shopper.

“[heart emoji]this top x,” wrote a fifth, and “the shirt [heart emojis],” wrote a sixth.

The Pink Frill Neck Long Sleeve Shirt by River Island costs £36 and is available online.

The Women’s Denim Boyfriend Shorts from the retailer, which can also be seen in the shot, cost £35 and can be found here.

Here’s where you can find a River Island store near you.