River Island customers adore the brand’s “wild” animal print clothes.

Whether it’s classic leopard print, tiger print, or a statement zebra print garment, animal print is a definite favorite among the majority of fashion aficionados.

River Island uses social media to bring customers up to date on new items and trends, and the brand’s most recent Instagram post was a success with fans.

The high-street retailer shared a photo of a variety of animal print items, including playsuits, shirts, and dresses.

“Things just got wild,” the store captioned the photograph.

The brand’s newest items were well-received by customers, who hurried to leave their feedback in the comments area.

“Give me it all, please, please,” one fan remarked, while another said, “Love these.”

Animal print fans were quick to congratulate the fashion label, with one commenting, “Totally, animal print is on track,” and another tagging a friend, “Our kinda outfit!”

Others simply said “wow” and used heart-emojis to express their feelings.

The Beige Animal Print Frill Hem Playsuit, Brown Frill Sleeve Bardot Top, Tie Waist Bardot Top, Frill Long Sleeve Tea Top, and Shirred Baby Dress were all featured in River Island’s post.

The prices range from £28 to £46 for the entire collection.

You can find a River Island store near you here, or browse the animal print collection here.