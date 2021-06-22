River Island buyers want to get their hands on a pair of £36 summer shorts that are described as “beautiful.”

River Island customers were enthralled after seeing a pair of ‘amazing’ £36 shorts on social media.

Many people are enthusiastically preparing their summer wardrobes now that the sun is shining.

River Island uses social media to keep its customers informed about new clothing lines, goods, and inventories, and a recent Instagram post sparked a stir online.

With the help of the ‘envelope challenge,’ Mum was able to save £5k in just six months.

This week, the business released a snapshot of their new summer ensemble, which includes a pair of white shorts, a broderie top, a matching bag, and a pair of shoes – and customers couldn’t get their eyes off the £36 White Structured Shorts.

River Island captioned the photo, “Trending now: Summer Whites.”

Instagram

On the famous social media platform, the photographs have received over 5,600 likes.

In the comments area, shoppers expressed their opinions, with one individual writing, “Love love love.”

“So cute,” said a second, and “Those shorts,” wrote a third.

Others called the shorts “beautiful” and “amazing,” and said they came in blue, yellow, and pink.

“Just ordered the shorts,” another consumer remarked, and a fifth added, “Wow adore everything white.” “It’s very summery.”

The White Structured Shorts from River Island are £36.

You can find a River Island store near you here, or buy the shorts online here.