Rivals murdered drug dealers at a posh beach resort in Mexico.

On a beach on Mexico’s resort-studded Caribbean coast, two alleged drug dealers were assassinated by gunmen from a rival gang who jumped ashore to carry out the killings.

Tourists in Puerto Morelos, just south of Cancun, scrambled for cover after a dramatic shooting incident.

The drug traffickers who were killed had supposedly arrived earlier in the day at the beach in front of the Azul Beach Resort and the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun, claiming it as their domain.

According to Oscar Montes de Oca, the head prosecutor of Quintana Roo state, “about 15 persons arrived on the beach to assassinate two males who had shown up saying they were the new sellers in the area.”

“There was a battle between opposing gangs of drug dealers on a beach” near the hotels, according to Montes de Oca’s office. Several cartels, notably the Jalisco cartel and a gang linked to the Gulf cartel, are vying for control of the lucrative retail drug trade in the area.

The commandos donned ski masks and arrived to the beach by boat, according to Governor Carlos Joaquin, but Mr Montes de Oca stated they fled in a boat after the attack.

Mr Joaquin described the incident as “a major damage to the state’s growth and security… placing the state’s image at grave peril.”

The shootings were the latest chapter in a long history of drug gang violence that has tarnished Mexico’s Caribbean coast’s reputation as a once-peaceful haven.