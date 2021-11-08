Rittenhouse reloaded his weapon while holding Gaige Grosskreutz at gunpoint, according to Gaige Grosskreutz.

Despite holding Grosskreutz at gunpoint, Gagie Grosskreutz, the lone survivor of the Kenosha shooting, testified that he saw Kyle Rittenhouse reload his AR-15.

Grosskreutz takes the stand during the second week of the Rittenhouse trial to tell what happened on the evening of August 25, 2020 in Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and shooting Grosskreutz in the arm.

“I put my hands up after he pointed his weapon at me,” Grosskreutz told the jury on Monday.

Despite approaching Rittenhouse with his hands in the air, he claimed that Rittenhouse made a “re-racking” gesture that loaded the second bullet into the AR-15’s chamber.

“In my perspective, re-racking the weapon implied the defendant was refusing to accept my surrender,” Grosskreutz stated.

The 27-year-old, who was armed with a pistol, said that he thought the best line of action would be to narrow the space between him and Rittenhouse, but that he never had the chance to do so.

Grosskreutz told the jury that he felt compelled to “do something” to avoid being shot or killed, but that he “never tried to kill the defendant.”

“I was trying to save my own life at the time,” he testified.

Despite being armed, Grosskreutz, a certified medic, said he chose not to shoot his own rifle at Rittenhouse because “That isn’t the type of guy I am. That was not the reason I went out there.” On the stand, he said, “That’s not who I am, and it’s not who I’d want to become.”

Grosskreutz claimed he never fired a shot that night.

