Rittenhouse is told by the judge. He’s ‘Raising’ the Chances of Conviction as the Jury Considers Lesser Charges.

Kyle Rittenhouse’s jury will now be able to examine lesser counts in addition to the ones he was originally charged with.

After fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz at a Black Lives Matter rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020, Rittenhouse was charged with many counts, including homicide and attempted homicide.

The incident sparked controversy about whether it was an instance of vigilantism or the exercise of one’s right to bear arms under the Second Amendment. According to Rittenhouse, he only shot the three individuals in self-defense.

According to the Associated Press, Judge Bruce Schroeder said he will rule on which lower counts he would allow on Saturday.

Without the jury present, Schroeder addressed Rittenhouse directly at the end of the day on Friday. According to the Associated Press, he told the adolescent that having the lesser charges included was a good idea “You’re increasing your chances of being convicted while minimizing the danger that the jury will compromise on the more serious offense. You’re also lowering the chances of a second trial if the jury is unable to reach an agreement.” The trial’s closing arguments will be held on Monday, after which the 12 jurors will vote on Rittenhouse’s fate.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Rittenhouse, who is now 18 years old, is charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide in the killing of Rosenbaum, who was the first person he shot after Rosenbaum chased him into a used car lot. Prosecutors wanted to charge Rittenhouse with second-degree reckless homicide, which would allow them to avoid having to prove that he had showed a complete disdain for human life. Schroeder said he was reluctant to allow the jury to consider the lesser charge if the defense objected because he believed a future guilty judgment on second-degree reckless homicide would be reversed on appeal.

Rittenhouse also faces two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment: one for shooting an unknown man who attempted to kick him in the face, and another for shooting Rosenbaum while a reporter was in the line of fire.

When it comes to endangering the reporter, Schroeder said he was tempted to allow a lesser charge of second-degree reckless endangerment, but attorneys shouldn't be surprised if he doesn't.