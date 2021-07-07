Rita, 83, is a participant on The Chase who many wish was their grandmother.

With a touching performance in tonight’s show, an 83-year-old from Cheshire captivated the hearts of The Chase fans.

Rita, a police support volunteer, was the fourth candidate to face Chaser Shaun Wallace and put her knowledge to the test.

Adam, a 30-year-old mortgage advisor from Bradford, Nathan, a 40-year-old marketing manager from Norfolk, and Emma, a 23-year-old psychoanalysis masters student from Middlesex, made up her squad.

The first to speak was Adam, who plainly enraged The Dark Destroyer by calling him a “pussycat.”

The 61-year-old barrister dispatched the mortgage expert in a flash, catching him only three steps from his house.

While Nathan comfortably returned home with £6,000, the squad was having a rough night as Emma was caught despite accepting the cheaper offer of £500.

This meant the 83-year-old had to face the Chaser, and fans were blown away when she told Bradley Walsh her incredible story.

Rita stated she was the widow of a WWII war hero paratrooper who died in 1998 after being injured during the war.

Since then, the brave lady has volunteered for the Red Cross and the police, even working in CID and the Drug Squad.

Despite the fact that she was apprehended only a few steps from her house, Rita had definitely won the hearts of The Chase, who flocked to Twitter to express their admiration.

“Rita may be the cutest participant on any game show ever,” Sean McLachlan (@Sean McLachlan) tweeted. My heart is overflowing. #TheChase”

“Awww I love Rita!!!!” tweeted Tom Oxley (@thomasoxley). We need to see more of her on television! Brad and she should have their own show!!!! #TheChase

“Lovely Rita,” Michael MM @mickmar29 added. She was even the subject of a song by the Beatles.”

“Rita, love her, bless her,” @Garynuman249 tweeted. She reminds me of my grandmother.”

While Rita went empty-handed, Bradley gave her a peck on the cheek and sent a goodwill note to her coworker, Mo, who is a big fan of The Chase host.

In the Final Chase, Shaun Wallace eventually caught Nathan, which meant