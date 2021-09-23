Rishi Sunak defends David Cameron’s handling of the lobbying scandal.

The Chancellor has stated that the Treasury handled former Prime Minister David Cameron’s lobbying on behalf of Greensill Capital “absolutely appropriately.”

The matter “didn’t take up a very major part of my time” or that of officials, according to Rishi Sunak, but it was “appropriate to listen to Greensill’s initial request.”

Mr. Cameron fought for the lender, which went bankrupt earlier this year, to be included in a Government Covid support scheme, but Mr. Sunak said the request was “quickly rejected.”

The Commons Treasury Committee said in a July report that lobbying regulations should be strengthened and that the Treasury failed to steer Mr Cameron into “more formal ways of engagement” following his initial contact with officials.

“While the report underlines the Treasury’s integrity in responding to Mr Cameron’s lobbying of the Government, the committee states that the Treasury should have considered, and when appropriate reduced, any reputational risks to the Government,” Mr Sunak wrote in his response to the committee. The study also recommends that the Treasury implement more formal procedures to deal with future lobbying.

“I would like to point out that, throughout Greensill’s engagement, all substantial interactions with him were handled and recorded properly. This not only meant that the department could correctly and thoroughly respond to the committee’s subsequent inquiry, but also that I was receiving high-quality, evidence-based analyses of the ideas that I eventually rejected.”

Mr Sunak acknowledged that the MPs’ report “expresses doubt that Mr Cameron’s lobbying did not result in the Treasury treating Greensill differently,” but insisted that “Greensill and supply chain finance did not take up a very significant part of my time, nor of (senior official) Charles Roxburgh’s, nor of the department’s overall, particularly when compared with other Covid interventions.”

He said it was “appropriate” to listen to Greensill’s initial idea, which he said was “quickly rejected.”

Mr Sunak said the government had commissioned a report on lobbying from lawyer Nigel Boardman and would respond to the report’s recommendations “in due course.”

“I am proud of our reaction to the Covid problem and believe that the department acted totally appropriately in,” the Chancellor continued.

