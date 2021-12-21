Rishi Sunak announces a £1 billion bailout for Covid, including £6,000 subsidies for pubs and eateries.

Concerns over the “eye-wateringly high” transmission of the Omicron version have prompted Rishi Sunak to offer a £1 billion support package to firms affected by Covid limits.

Following days of urgent lobbying from MPs, businesses, and industry executives, the Chancellor has announced additional support for the hospitality and leisure sectors in England.

It includes one-off incentives for companies, such as bars and restaurants, of up to £6,000 per location.

The funds will be made available to local governments in the following weeks.

The government also plans to utilize taxpayer money to pay for statutory sick pay for Covid-related absences for businesses with less than 250 employees.

During the winter, cultural organizations in England can apply for a further £30 million from the Culture Recovery Fund, according to the Treasury.

Mr Sunak’s declaration comes after he cut short a government business trip to California, prompting crisis discussions with industry executives.

Businesses have suffered a drop in revenue as a result of the cancellation of Christmas celebrations due to concerns about the spread of Omicron.

Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the global philanthropic foundation Wellcome, has cautioned that “we’re in the most difficult, most unpredictable time, probably of the entire pandemic, certainly since March of 2020.”

Professor of Medicine at the University of East Anglia (UEA), Paul Hunter, also stated that the prior rapid spike in cases looks to be moderating, and that there is no need for a lockdown if this is the case.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, said of the increased funding: “People are being more cautious as a result of the increase of Omicron cases, which is affecting our hospitality, leisure, and cultural sectors at what is traditionally the busiest time of year.

“That’s why we’re stepping in right away with an extra £1 billion in subsidies for these businesses, as well as the reintroduction of our Statutory Sick Pay Rebate Scheme.

“I implore individuals all around the country to get boosted right now to ensure crucial safety for themselves, their family ones, and their communities.”

Mr. Sunak continued: “We recognize that the emergence of the Omicron variant has created significant anxiety for firms in the hotel and leisure industries at a critical moment.

